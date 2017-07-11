Energy Department to conduct aerial thermal imaging study at Hanford

Pacific Northwest NationalL Laboratory at Hanford in Richland, Wash. (Credit; KING)

The Department of Energy (DOE) says it will conduct aerial thermal imaging surveys at all 200 areas on Hanford's site. Studies at the site first began in 2015 when aerial radiological surveys were utilized.

The DOE's Richland Operations Office will collect characterization data for the studies.

Data gathered through thermal imaging and radiological studies will help determine the extent of contamination at the site. Data will also be used to develop future cleanup remedies for its landfills.

The DOE's Office of River Protection manages tank waste at Hanford, while the Richland Operations Office is responsible for all remaining cleanup at the site.

The department says flights are expected to begin as early as Tuesday, July 11 and will take about five days to complete. To avoid sunlight, aerial imaging will take place between midnight and 4:30 a.m.

