Endangered orca found dead off Canadian coast

(Photo: Graham Moore)

BRITISH COLUMBIA - A third southern resident orca from Washington has been found dead off the Coast of British Columbia, according to CTV News.

J34 was found about 40 miles from Vancouver on Monday. The 18-year-old male orca was described as a 22-foot-long whale in the prime of his life.

The Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans is not sure how the orca died. A necropsy will be completed to determine the cause of death.

At least two other animals in the endangered group died this year, a 23-year-old female named J28 in October and a male named L95 in April.

