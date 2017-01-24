Emergency rally in response to pipeline plans

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
State Senator calls protests 'Un-American'
-
Small plane crashes in Discovery Bay
-
Victim expresses empathy for protest shooter
-
President Trump to advance Dakota Access Pipeline
-
Pot shop owner may lose everything in fire
-
Women's March Seattle
-
This is Us episode 13 aftershow
-
Fishermen disagree on salmon season meetings
-
Video of UW protest and shooting
More Stories
-
NBC News: Trump Expected to Sign Order to Fund Border WallJan 25, 2017, 12:39 a.m.
-
Burien may sue FAA over flight pattern changeJan 24, 2017, 9:20 p.m.
-
Trump signs actions to advance Dakota Access,…Jan 24, 2017, 9:06 a.m.