Emergency rally held in Seattle in response to President Trump's pipeline plans

Just hours after President Trump signed executive orders advancing the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, those opposed to the pipeline projects held an emergency rally in Seattle.

A large crowd made of up activists, environmentalists, Native American tribes, and Standing Rock supporters converged on Westlake Park at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"We need to stand up to protect our water and protect our land," said Andrew Enick, a member of the Tulalip Tribe who brought his three-year-old daughter with him to the rally.

"This is about our future generations," he said, nodding at his daughter. "I really pray and hope we get the message to the government, the president, to protect mother earth. That's why we're here. We're protectors. Not protestors."

Organizers of the rally stressed that several times, telling the crowd they wanted it to be a peaceful gathering.

"I just returned from a nine week long visit to Standing Rock with my family and tribal members at camp," said Olivia One Feather, who spoke at the rally.

She lives in Kent, but is an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

"It actually brought me to tears," she said of the moment she learned of Tuesday's pipeline news coming from the White House. "I didn't vote for President Trump personally, but I had a bad feeling this was going to happen."

Several hundred people left Westlake Park during the rally and marched towards Wells Fargo, where they left signs that said 'You got bailed out, we got sold out' in the bank's lobby.

Activists participating in the rally say Wells Fargo is one of several banks lending money to the Dakota Access Pipeline and is therefore heavily invested in the project.

One person handed out fliers, announcing a February rally in which participants plan to ask Seattle city council to boycott Wells Fargo.

"We're all coming together as one, to be heard," said Enick.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is designed to carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois. Opponents, including the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, are worried the pipeline will threaten both drinking water and Native American cultural sites.

President Donald Trump said the pipelines will create tens of thousands of jobs. His executive orders also mandate that the pipe itself be made in the United States.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and Council Member Debora Juarez issued statements on Tuesday, voicing their opposition to President Trump's executive orders on the pipeline projects. To read their full statements, click here.

