2 in custody after woman killed, another attacked in Snohomish County

(Photo: Dave Wertheimer, KING)

SNOHOMISH, Wash. -- Snohomish County sheriff's deputies have taken two people in custody in a homicide investigation in Snohomish County.

An elderly woman was found dead and another female injured at a home in the 12000 block of 212th St. SE near Echo Lake in east Snohomish County Sunday.

The assaulted female was able to identify her attacker as someone known to her. The suspect is believed to have been a man doing on-site construction work at the home.

After a manhunt for several hours, deputies arrested the two suspects in Everett Sunday evening. Police say there were no outstanding suspects at this time.

The female victim was taken to a hospital. Neither she nor the deceased woman have been identified.

212 St. SE is a dead-end street and now closed for the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KING