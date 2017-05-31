Educational icon retiring from Brier school
In a few weeks, the final bell will ring at Brier Elementary School in Snohomish county and when it does things will never quite be the same. It's the end of an era at the for generations who have passed through the classrooms of one very special teacher.
KING 4:59 PM. PDT May 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Arrest in deadly hit and run at Grays Harbor County campground
-
Car theft runs deep for Bremerton family
-
Colleagues raise money for detective's family
-
Survivor wants justice after hit-and-run
-
ESPN's John Clayton: Does he have a ponytail?
-
Landlords sue Seattle over move-in fees law
-
Witness recalls victim?s last moments
-
Truck plunges into water at boat launch in Lakewood
-
Community helps after bonsai trees vandalized
-
The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes
More Stories
-
Grays Harbor hit and run suspect held on $750K bailMay 31, 2017, 12:59 p.m.
-
Over 11,000 people homeless in King County, new report saysMay 31, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
John Clayton out at ESPN, but staying on Seattle radioMay 31, 2017, 7:00 a.m.