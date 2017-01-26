E.coli prompts water boil order in Kitsap County

(Photo: File)

Some Kitsap County residents are being urged to boil their water after e.coli was found in the system.



An alert was sent out by Washington Water on Wednesday to customers in the Horizons West water system. The utility says it will provide an update after more testing on Thursday.



January 25, 2017

This notice does not apply to customers in the PLAT of Horizons West served by the Quistorff water system

Do not drink or cook with the water without boiling it first.

Washington Water Service Company (Washington Water) advises all customers served by the Horizons West water system, located in Kitsap County, to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking or cooking until further notice. You should bring all tap water to a rolling boil for one minute or use bottled water for drinking, preparing food, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes by hand. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may have been introduced into the water. Discard ice cubes made from tap water or your refrigerator’s water line. If you have pets and are unsure about providing water to them during this advisory, please consult your veterinarian. Your tap water is safe for showering, bathing, and for other household uses, including washing dishes in the dishwasher as long as the heat/sanitizing cycle and commercial dishwashing detergent are used.

We are issuing this advisory after water quality test results this morning indicated that E. coli bacteria may have been present in a single storage tank water sample collected on Tuesday, January 24. This investigative sample was one of several water samples taken throughout the water system as a follow-up to a routine monthly sample collected on Monday, January 23, which showed the presence of total coliform, but not E.coli. All other samples collected from tanks, wells, and the distribution system on Monday and Tuesday showed no presence of E. coli bacteria. These bacteria can make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.

As soon as the E. coli-positive sample result was received from the lab this morning, we removed this storage tank from service. A thorough system inspection is being conducted, and additional water samples are being collected today throughout the water system, including from this tank. Once these samples are collected, chlorine will be added to all four storage tanks, and we will conduct flushing to get the chlorinated water into the distribution system. This storage tank will remain out of service until the issue has been resolved.

E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

It is important to keep in mind that the symptoms above can occur for reasons other than organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk – infants, young children, elderly, and those with severely compromised immune system – might want to ask their health care provider what they should use as their source of drinking water during this time.

We expect to receive results from the lab tomorrow morning, Thursday, January 26. A notice will be hand-delivered to your home or business, letting you know when you no longer need to boil your water.

If you choose to purchase and use bottled water during this advisory, you may save your receipts for reimbursement by Washington Water. For reimbursement, please bring your receipts to our office, located at 14519 Peacock Hill Avenue NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332, or mail them to Washington Water Service Company, Customer Service Department, P.O. Box 336, Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Be sure to include your account number and address on the receipt if you are mailing it.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Protecting your health and safety is our highest priority. For more information, call Washington Water’s Customer Service Department at 877-408-4060.

Please share this notice with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

