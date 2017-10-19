Eastside Fire spent week helping California crews

It was a busy week for Eastside Fire as they helped crews battling fires in the Santa Rosa area. (Photo: Frank Dahlquist) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Firefighters have been pushing themselves past exhaustion to make progress on California's deadly fires that have done so much destruction. More than 40 people were killed. About 5,700 homes and structures are gone.

The images of the relentless fire that raged through wine country captured the attention of Eastside Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Dave McDaniel.

"I've never seen anything like it in my career, and quite frankly, I don't think they have down there either," said McDaniel.

When the battalion chief heard California needed help, he did not hesitate.

"I was easily able to get 14 people to go," he said.

By Friday morning, he had a crew of two dozen ready to roll.

Eastside Fire supported burnout operations on the fire line and did whatever the California crews needed.

During what was supposed to be their rest time, they volunteered to help rescued animals at the Santa Rosa Humane Society and at the Forget Me Not Farm.

"You could go into a store and they would clap. They would talk to you. They all had stories about things that happened to them," said McDaniel.

He left California impressed with the resilience of the community.

"They are going to have to rebuild and it's going to be tough. But there's no doubt in my mind, that after meeting all the people in the community, that they will be able to," he said.

