Eastside Catholic shakeup leaves staff scrambling

A faculty shakeup at Eastside Catholic School has left staff scrambling to start classes on time next week.

According to an online petition, the school's Interim President Father William Heric fired two principals, and at least eight faculty members resigned. , the school's Interim President Father William Heric fired two principals, and at least eight faculty members resigned.

The petition, which is asking for Heric to be removed and staff members to be reinstated, has gathered more than 400 signatures.

A spokesperson for the school released a statement saying "Our school's administrative structure has been undergoing some review and change."

"In addition, the changes were announced very close to the start of the school year, which caused a lot of consternation. We now recognize that this timing was a mistake, and we are working to rectify the impact it has had," Marketing and Communications Director Karen Hatch said.

Hatch said the school hopes to inform parents sometime Friday if classes scheduled for August 23 will begin on time.

She said once they notified parents, they would release a public statement on the plans for the beginning of the school year.