Eagle Creek fire spreads to 3,000 acres

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wildfires growing in Washington and Oregon
-
Aerial video: Wildfires smoke in central Washington
-
How to stockpile emergency medications
-
Hurricane Irma forecast
-
Several communities forced to evacuate due to Eagle Creek Fire
-
Ash from wildfires falling from sky
-
Tukwila Police save Chihuahua
-
Kearse's hometown of Lakewood reacts to trade
-
Raw: Firefighters battle brush fire along I-5 in Tacoma
-
Air quality alert in Northwest Oregon
More Stories
-
Ash descends on Puget Sound from Norse Peak FireSep. 5, 2017, 4:54 a.m.
-
Crystal Mountain under Level 3 evacuation as Norse…Sep. 2, 2017, 11:04 a.m.
-
Smoke, air-quality concerns return to Puget SoundSep. 4, 2017, 11:29 a.m.