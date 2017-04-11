'Ducks' driver had concerns about boat before accident

On Sept. 24, 2015, a Ride The Ducks vehicle collided with a tour bus on the Aurora Bridge. (Photo: KING)

In an interview with police, a Ride The Ducks driver said she had expressed concern about about a tour boat, four days before the fatal crash.

In 2015, a Ride The Ducks amphibious tour boat lost a wheel and collided into bus loaded with North Seattle College students, killing five and injuring dozens.

KING 5 obtained an audio interview between Seattle Police and another driver who had a bad "feeling" about the duck involved in the accident while driving it days before the collision.

Ride The Ducks boat captain Sarah Chido told police that mechanics responded to her concerns, but they couldn't find anything, saying they might have to wait for something to break before fixing it.

While the National Transportation Safety Board says a broken steering knuckle caused the lost wheel, the safety agency says it broke because of a design flaw and a lack of federal oversight of the vehicle's manufacturer, Ride the Ducks International.

Listen: Police interview with Sarah Chido

