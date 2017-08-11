DSHS slapped with nearly $3,000,000 contempt fine

A federal judge has issued a nearly $3,000,000 contempt of court fine against the Washington Department of Social and Health Services.

The decision, filed August 8th in Seattle federal court, is part of a lawsuit over lengthy wait times for DSHS evaluators to screen inmates who are locked up awaiting trial.

The so-called “competency evaluations” are to determine if the accused of mentally capable of standing trial.

In a contempt motion filed last month, lawyers for Disability Rights Washington said that DSHS was not living up to a court order requiring it to provide evaluations within seven days of a court order.

In its original complaint, Disability Rights Washington said inmates were locked up an average of 41 days waiting for court-ordered competency evaluations.

A DSHS official has said in the past that the agency has had a difficult time paying competitive wages for phycologists and psychiatrists who provide competency evaluations and there are many job vacancies.

A DSHS spokesperson said Friday that he is working on a statement following the court's decison to fine the agency.

