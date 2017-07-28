KING
Drowsy driver jack-knifes semi on I-5 in Tacoma

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 4:31 AM. PDT July 28, 2017

State transportation crews are working to clear a jack-knifed semi-truck on I-5 in Tacoma.

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the Northbound lanes of I-5 at South 38th Street near the Tacoma Mall. The incident caused all lanes to be blocked northbound and several closed lanes southbound.

The semi driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver admitted to being drowsy and swerved to avoid another vehicle when he hit the barrier. 

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

