Drowsy driver jack-knifes semi on I-5 in Tacoma

A jack-knifed semi-truck on I-5 in Tacoma. (Photo: KING)

State transportation crews are working to clear a jack-knifed semi-truck on I-5 in Tacoma.

Jack knifed semi blocking all lanes NB I5 @ 38th. SB lanes also affected and 2 inside lanes blocked as well. — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 28, 2017

Early morning commuters: be aware of heavy traffic north & south 5 @ 38th from crews clearing over night collision. Should be clear soon! 🤞 — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 28, 2017

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the Northbound lanes of I-5 at South 38th Street near the Tacoma Mall. The incident caused all lanes to be blocked northbound and several closed lanes southbound.

The semi driver suffered minor injuries.

Tows have been called which is a good sign! No serious injuries & WSDOT has been notified for barrier fix. NB traffic able to use CD — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 28, 2017

The driver admitted to being drowsy and swerved to avoid another vehicle when he hit the barrier.

Barriers are cleaned up and semi is righted. Now just need to tow it out of there! Getting closer to opening the road! — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 28, 2017

Semi driver only has bumps & bruises & admitted to being drowsy & states he swerved for another vehicle, causing him to hit the barrier — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 28, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

© 2017 KING-TV