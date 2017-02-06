Roadside sign warning drivers to watch for ice. (Photo: KING)

COVINGTON, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation expects to have more than 80 crews working on the roads Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

The concern for many commuters is ice.

Michael Gindroz lives in the Covington area, and he did not have any trouble with Monday morning's snowy commute. He is already thinking about tomorrow.

"It's a little tougher to drive on ice than snow," said Gindroz.

The potential for icy roads along with pockets of power outages and some road closures were all factors that led the Tahoma School district to cancel classes for Tuesday.

For Gindroz's daughters, it's the second snow day in a row.

"I was a little surprised they called it so early, but now that the temperature has dropped and I see that it is going to freeze," Grindroz said. "We did have issues with ice before."

Trooper Rick Johnson says between Sunday and Monday, during a 24-hour time period, Washington State Patrol received nearly 600 calls for help in King County, most of those were weather related issues.

