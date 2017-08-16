Drivers changing tune about I-405 tolling, WSDOT says

Nearly two years after the Washington State Department of Transportation installed express lane tolling on I-405, drivers are beginning to change their opinions about their effectiveness according to a new survey.

WSDOT's June 2017 poll shows 60 percent of drivers like having the option of the toll lanes. Seventeen months earlier, that same survey found 87 percent of people did not support express lane tolling.

A second question asked drivers if they thought the lanes were helping to reduce congestion on I-405. Sixty-four percent of respondents said 'yes.' That's a big flip compared to the January 2016 results which suggested 77 percent of people thought the opposite.

The survey also found there are still people who dislike the lanes as much as ever, calling them a bad idea. WSDOT says only one-third of people think they are an effective way to reduce congestion.

