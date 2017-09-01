Driver who hit jogger near Silverdale in March arrested

Amy Higgins. Photo: Central Kitsap School District.

SILVERDALE - The driver who in March struck and killed a jogger in a Silverdale intersection was arrested Friday after investigators alleged he had pot in his system and was speeding during dark, early morning hours.

Scott Brian Rehmus, 25, of East Bremerton was booked into the Kitsap County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide for the death of Emerald Heights Elementary School teacher Amy Marie Higgins, 50, according to a statement from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

At 5:40 a.m. March 17, Higgins was inside a crosswalk at the intersection of NW Greaves Way and Old Frontier Road NW when Rehmus hit her while driving a 1990 Chrysler New Yorker sedan.

Higgins, who taught for 27 years, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rehmus had a duty to stop, according to the statement, and admitted to being distracted "while positioning a beverage inside the car."

His driver's license had been suspended in August 2016, according to the statement.

Rehmus gave a voluntary blood sample to investigators, which tested positive for marijuana above the legal limit as set in state law, according to the statement.

Rehmus is being held on $250,000 and is expected to go before a judge on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Kitsap Sun