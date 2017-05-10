KING
Driver flees dramatic rollover crash in Bremerton

Bremerton PD released video of an overnight rollover crash. The driver took off.

Rebecca Perry, KING 10:36 AM. PDT May 10, 2017

Bremerton Police are investigating a single-car rollover crash Tuesday night.

A surveillance camera captured video of the car rolling through the intersection of E. 13th Street and Wheaton Way.

The 911 call came in at 9:51 p.m.

Photos of the SUV after the crash showed several broken windows, including the windshield.

The driver didn't stick around. Now investigators are trying to track that person down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bremerton Police at (360) 473-5220.

