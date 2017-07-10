Driver arrested after fatal collision with pedestrian

Police lights.

A 33-year-old woman is in King County Jail after a deadly car versus pedestrian accident in South Seattle Monday morning.

Seattle Police and Seattle Fire responded to the call around 1:00 a.m. on Renton Avenue South, in the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

Detective Mark Jamieson said the woman was "driving northbound on Renton Avenue South when her vehicle struck a male in the roadway near Lindsey Place South."

First responders attempted CPR on the pedestrian before he died at the scene. Officials say they don't know why the person was on the roadway.

The woman was arrested for vehicular homicide after admitting to officers she had used a controlled substance.

An investigation is being led by detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad.

© 2017 KING-TV