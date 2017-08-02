KING
Close
Weather Alert 53 weather alerts
Close

Dr. Swanson: Heat and Haze

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on staying healthy in heat and haze

KING 5:02 PM. PDT August 02, 2017

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is affecting the air quality in Western Washington, at a time when the Puget Sound region could see triple digit temperatures. Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson has advice on how to stay healthy.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories