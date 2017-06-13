Downed power lines spark brush fire near Chelan

Winds pushed lines together sparking a small brush fire at the intersection of Apple Acres & Hwy 97A near Chelan. (Photo: Joe Schwetz)

Power is coming back on for residents near Chelan as fire crews get a handle on a small brush fire.

Strong winds knocked down power lines Monday evening near the intersection of Highway 97A and Apple Acres Road.

Chelan County PUD had to cut power to homes in the area while fire crews worked to control the fire.

Late Monday night the fire had spread to roughly 60 acres and was 50 percent contained.

© 2017 KING-TV