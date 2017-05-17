Don't forget the sunscreen as the sun returns to Western Washington

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Firefighters battle 3-alarm Bellevue fire
-
Affordable small home village on Vashon
-
Extended interview with Tootsie Clark's son Don
-
First Alert Weather
-
Parasite issue popping up with raw fish and sushi
-
Clinic inspectors say state agency foiled their investigations
-
McCain compares Trump scandal to Watergate
-
Is apple cider vinegar really a miracle drink?
-
Redhook returning to Seattle
-
Governor changes new cell phone driving law
More Stories
-
80 degree weather could be around the corner in…May 15, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
-
Nine Bellevue businesses damaged in fireMay 17, 2017, 3:40 a.m.
-
Clinic inspectors say state agency foiled their…May 16, 2017, 8:23 p.m.