Don Shimono was born at the Minidoka internment camp in Idaho. (Photo: KING)

Don Shimono was born at Camp Minidoka, after his parents and six siblings had been forced out of Bellevue, Wash. He recounts how his once-proud father had turned anger and bitter. Shimono shares how frequent pilgrimages to Minidoka and other internment camps has deepened his understanding of his father and his experience as an incarceree at the internment camp.

