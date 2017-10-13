DOJ: Seattle in compliance with police reforms

Seattle Police crime scene investigators survey the area where two SPD officers were shot this afternoon.

The U.S. Justice Department says Seattle has reached initial compliance with the terms of its 2012 police reform agreement.



In a court filing Friday, DOJ lawyers said the city has eliminated the pattern of unconstitutional policing that resulted in federal authorities stepping in.



If U.S. District Judge James Robart agrees with the DOJ's assessment, it would trigger a two-year period of continued oversight by the court, during which the department must demonstrate that it's continuing to abide by the agreement.



But it's not a slam-dunk: The court-appointed monitor for the police reforms says that while the police department has made great strides, it hasn't quite reached the milestone declaration sought by the city and the Justice Department.



The DOJ investigated Seattle police after several questionable uses of force, including the fatal shooting of a Native American woodcarver in 2010.

