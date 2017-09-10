Dogs arrive in Kitsap County following Hurricane Harvey's wake

Whitley, a Labrador retriever puppy, is held by vet assistant Seneca Williams at the Kitsap Humane Society in Silverdale on Saturday. Whiltey is one of the many dogs that came to the shelter from hurricane ravaged areas of Texas. (Photo: Meegan M. Reid / Kitsap Sun)

SILVERDALE (Kitsap Sun) — There are signs Kinder, a 1 1/2-year-old German Shepherd mix, had a former home in his native Texas. He'll sit and lay down on command — especially when the prospect of a treat looms. And despite an abundance of energy, he knows when to heel.

Above all, "He seems like he just wants to please people," said Bex Lipson, an offsite adoption specialist with the Kitsap Humane Society. "He's just a really happy boy."

The dog, taken from a shelter in Wharton County, Texas, is one of 22 that arrived to the humane society recently as a way to help take pressure off similar facilities along a Gulf Coast ravaged by Hurricane Harvey.

"These were dogs previously homeless and already looking for homes before Harvey hit," said Sarah Moody-Cook, assistant director of animal welfare at the humane society.





Kinder and the other animals were flown to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where one of the members of the humane society's army of volunteers picked them up. Each dog was neutered or spayed, vaccinated, given an exam and a microchip.

If successful -- because of the efforts of shelters like the humane society around the country -- the moves should create some sorely needed space in Texas.

"By taking these dogs in, we're making room for dogs and other animals that were displaced by the storm so hopefully they can be reunited with their families," Moody-Cook said.

Cats weren't able to come to Kitsap, though, because the shelter is already full of felines in a time of year known to be peak season.

"We're really full of kitties from our own community," Moody-Cook said.

Kinder, for his role, was already headed out Saturday to a local pet store in search of new parents.

"We're getting to know him," Lipson said of Kinder. "And we're gonna find him his forever home."

