Starving dog found in crate now living the dream

The dog who was found nearly dead in a crate in North Austin is now living happily in a forever home. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - When police officers found a puppy nearly dead and abandoned in a crate in North Austin, no one thought she was going to make it.

Weighing only nine pounds and unable to walk or stand up, police officers found her covered in feces, urine and rain water. They took her to the Austin Animal Center for treatment. Elizabeth Mancera was the veterinary technician working at the center at the time.

"The day she came in was a really hard day," Mancera said. "She was not really moving. She was barely breathing. She couldn't stand."

Mancera worked to keep the puppy alive. She bathed her, put a catheter in her and started blow drying warm air on her to bring her temperature up.

"She just kept looking at me, and I was just talking to her to let her know that we were here and she was OK," Mancera said.

Mancera decided to take the puppy still in a diaper and unable to move home with her, rather than leave her with emergency care. That's when she decided to name her.

"When I called her Sophie, she kind of looked at me, and that's when I just knew she was going to be OK," Mancera said.

About two months later, that same puppy is happy, healthy and living the dream. And it's all thanks to Mancera, as she went the extra mile to make sure Sophie got back on her feet.

"When she first came in, she was this sweet little thing that couldn't do anything, and now she runs around like a crazy diva," Mancera said. "She's very playful. She has a lot of spirit."

Take a look at Mancera's Instagram account and it's pretty clear that this little pup is living the dream:

While Mancera has given Sophie a forever home, the puppy frequently comes back to the Austin Animal Center and has become a friend to everyone at the center.

To learn more about the Austin Animal Center and how you can adopt a puppy for yourself, you can visit austintexas.gov/department/aac.

