Dog euthanized after killing Tracyton goat

A memorial to Jill the goat on the fence outside Sam Erwin's Tracyton home. Photo: Meegan M. Reid / Kitsap Sun.

TRACYTON — A dog that scaled a fence and killed a pet goat March 1 has been euthanized.

"Of course it's not an easy decision for us, but it was in the interest of public safety," Eric Stevens, executive director of the Kitsap Humane Society, said Friday.

The goat's owner Sam Erwin, 93, tried to fend off the dog with a broom, but the female pit bull mix was relentless, and Erwin feared to intervene further for his own safety.

After the attack, Erwin was able to tie the dog up by a leash on her neck until Animal Control officers arrived.

Jill the goat was a beloved pet whose antics, such as jumping up on her miniature barn, made her a neighborhood attraction.

The dog's owner was located and informed of the "dangerous dog" designation that carries with a significant burden to keep the animal secured and to carry extra insurance, among other requirements. Failure to comply could result in hefty fines among other sanctions.

The owner decided to relinquish the dog, Stevens said. Humane Society staff determined the animal's history of aggression and temperament made it unsuitable for retraining and adoption.

