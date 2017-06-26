Close Discussion on reducing gun crimes in S. King County Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk KING 10:09 AM. PDT June 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas and other agencies from across the state, along with the ATF, FBI, and US Marshalls Office discuss the regional efforts that are in place to reduce gun crimes and get violent offenders off the streets. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Air Force member to march in Pride Parade Man attacked near Chambers Bay golf course Lost & found: World War II medals Highlights of Seattle Pride Parade Debate over adding colors to Pride flag Meet the people of Seattle Pride "100 deadliest days of summer" for young drivers Wallet Found Decades Later VERIFY: Is dramatic video of civilian rescuing Iraqi girl real? Kent officer fatally shoots man after car chase More Stories New study of Seattle's $15 minimum wage says it costs jobs Jun 26, 2017, 9:51 a.m. Supreme Court reinstates parts of travel ban; will… Jun 26, 2017, 7:37 a.m. World War II medals returning to owner after 2-year… Jun 25, 2017, 11:50 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs