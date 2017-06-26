KING
Close

Discussion on reducing gun crimes in S. King County

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING 10:09 AM. PDT June 26, 2017

Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas and other agencies from across the state, along with the ATF, FBI, and US Marshalls Office discuss the regional efforts that are in place to reduce gun crimes and get violent offenders off the streets.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories