Seattle designates P-patches as emergency hubs

Seattle has nearly doubled the number of safe places residents can go during a disaster. The city's P-patch community gardens are now designated as emergency community hubs.

"It just makes sense," said Debbie Goetz, planning coordinator with the city's Emergency Management Department.

"Designating hub sites throughout the city like this, give people an opportunity to work together, organize together and decide what works better for their own neighborhood," she said.

With the addition of the P-Patches, Seattle residents now have about 150 designated sites to meet after a disaster.

