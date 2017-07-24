Neighborhood planning is key in a disaster

Experts suggest storing at least two weeks' worth of supplies in your home. (Photo: KING)

One of the best ways to stay prepared in an emergency is to get to know your neighbors and develop a plan if disaster strikes.

Experts also suggest storing at least two weeks' worth of supplies in your home.

"A disaster is going to happen, it’s a matter of 'when' not 'if,'" said Maximilian Dixon, earthquake program manager at Washington State Military Department. "And preparedness is not just for earthquakes, and it's not just for tsunamis on the coast. It's also for power outages, for flooding and wind storm events."

You can prepare with your neighbors, too. First, make a plan and determine an accessible meeting place in case you have to leave your home. Also, Dixon suggests having a communications plan to help each other and know who may need the most help.

Here are several items to keep in a home or car disaster kit:

One gallon of water per person, per day

Non-perishable food

Medical equipment and medicine

Glasses

Pair or sturdy boots

Flashlights

Extra batteries

Warm clothes

Fire extinguisher

Toilet paper

Tools

NOAA alert radio

Can opener

Candy or chocolate

© 2017 KING-TV