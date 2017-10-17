Millions to participate in Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill

Elementary school children take cover under their desks during an earthquake drill. (Photo: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO, 2013 AFP)

More than 19 million worldwide participated last October in the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills, an annual event that promotes earthquake preparedness.

At 10:19 a.m. on October 19, participants in homes, schools and businesses will “drop, cover and hold on.”

Thursday is International ShakeOut Day, but people can hold ShakeOut drills any day of the year. More than 52 million people around the world participated in a ShakeOut Earthquake Drill of some kind in 2016.

Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills are organized by state, regional, and federal governments, as well as educational institutions in coordination with the Southern California Earthquake Center.

