Livestock require extra disaster preparedness

You have to catch livestock before you can save them from a disaster.

Their willingness to load up and head out is the reason why Greta Cook prepares for the worst by practicing a quick escape.

"You need to be comfortable and confident in getting them in and the more they are accustomed to going in with you, the easier that's going to be, which is going to reduce your stress level, which in turn will reduce theirs," she said.

Cook co-founded the Washington State Animal Response Team after Hurricane Katrina. It's easier to evacuate small animals, but western Washington is full of big ones.

Cook has a storage bin full of supplies ranging from ID tags to medicines. She says it's important to stock between a week and a month's supply of food.

"Because a wide area event could really isolate us from the rest of the area and it's going to take time for the supplies to be brought in," she said.

Often fairgrounds are used as emergency shelters, but Cook says it's best to have an alternate plan.

"This is the time to make friends," she said. "Get to know people. It might be that you create a buddy system where if something's going on with me, I'm heading to your place and vice versa."

