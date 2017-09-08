KING 5 Special | Disaster: Are you prepared?

On August 25, Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas, unleashing massive destruction and flooding.
Harvey serves as an important reminder to be prepared.
The biggest risk in the Northwest is a jolt from below. A major quake may resemble the staggering devastation we saw in Japan six years ago.
Are you ready to respond to the big one? If you haven't prepared, start now.
>> Full disaster coverage and information
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs