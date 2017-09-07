Gadgets can purify water, charge your cellphone in a disaster

The Stower candle is a canned heat source that can recharge any USB device while you boil water. (Photo: KING)

In a disaster, you may find you didn't store enough clean water to carry you through the week. Now, a portable purifying kit can make 50 gallons of drinking water in just five minutes.

Jeff Guite at American Preparedness of Des Moines says the kit combines simple table salt, water and electricity to make chlorine. That chlorine can then be used to create potable water. He says it's a good solution for schools, businesses, neighborhoods, even cities.

A really cool gadget they sell is a stove that boils water and charges your cellphone at the same time. The Stower candle is a canned heat source that can recharge any USB device while you boil water.

"After a week of eating granola bars, you really just want a hot meal. Now you can have that and charge your phone as well," said Guite.

American Preparedness is a disabled veteran enterprise. They can be reached online at AmericanPreparedness.com and by phone at 206-399-0093 or 888-431-4511.

