Download your printable disaster checklist

An example of what you might pack into a one-person, three-day emergency kit. This one is sold by American Preparedness. (Credit: KING)

The Emergency Management Division of Washington says taking one hour per month to prepare for a disaster will help you be prepared whenever a disaster occurs.



From earthquakes, to tsunamis, to volcanoes, the Emergency Management Division created a checklist to make sure you can be prepared for any potential disaster.



Download the list to make sure you're prepared and have everything you need. The booklet is available in English, Spanish, Cambodian, Chinese, Korean, Russian, and Vietnamese.

