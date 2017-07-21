Disaster: Are you prepared?

As KING began the task of creating a disaster plan -- how we would deliver the news if a major disaster struck the Pacific Northwest -- we began by consulting state emergency planners, the Red Cross, medical professionals, even other newsrooms.

What we got was a BIG wakeup call.

Emergency planners all had a simple message: It’s not IF a disaster will happen, it’s WHEN. Earthquakes. Volcanic eruptions. Devastating wind storms. Floods. Mudslides.

The experts say few are ready. And being ready means being able to support yourself, your loved ones, your neighborhood for up to two weeks. Because after a region-wide event, it could take that long for help to come from the rest of the country and the world.

So our effort to make a plan for KING inspired us to help all our viewers understand what they need to do to get prepared.

The staff at KING 5 are like you: We live and work here. Most of us have families, friends and pets who we will need to care for.

Our full day of coverage is a first step for us and, we hope, for you.

Watch all day Monday on KING and KONG, on king5.com and our Facebook page, and on social media using the hashtag #AreYouPrepared.

Join our Disaster Preparedness Facebook group and learn how you and your community can get ready for a when disaster strikes.

