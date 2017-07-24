Photo: KING

Grays Harbor County wants to turn citizens into first responders, in the event of a natural disaster.

“There’s just not enough people,” said Stephanie Allestad, Team Leader for the county’s North Beach Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT.

This Thursday, Allestad and other volunteers will be teaching dozens of county residents how they can help in the event of a natural disaster, like a tsunami.

Volunteers do not need to be experienced to be trained to help.

“You might be the name taker at the shelter that reunites people with loved ones. You might be the person handing out water to fire crews while they’re working,” said Tammy Fairley, CERT team leader for Ocean Shores.

Grays Harbor residents can go through the emergency volunteer training this Thursday at 10 a.m. at the county’s emergency management headquarters, 310 West Spruce St. in Montesano.

