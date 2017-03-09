Din Tai dumplings (photo by SeattleMet)

At long last—xiao long bao arrive downtown. The company that owns Pacific Place just sent word Din Tai Fung opens Thursday, March 9, on the shopping center’s fourth floor.

Forget soft opening. The third Seattle-area location of the Taiwanese dumpling chain will kick things off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45, then open for business at 11. Hours will be weekdays from 11–10 and weekends from 10–10.

This Din Tai Fung is 9,200 square feet; based on the frenzied receptions that greeted the locations in Lincoln Square and University Village, all of that square footage is sure to be packed the minute doors open. Like other outposts, you’ll be able to watch dumpling makers pleating and folding delicate xiao long bao, the soup-filled dumplings central to the chain’s appeal, while you wait for a table.

