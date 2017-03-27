It's official: New Dick's Drive-In heading south

Photo: Dick's Drive-In (Photo: Javier, Liza)

South end burger lovers, rejoice: Dick's Drive-In is heading south!

Make the official announcement on Facebook.

The iconic Seattle burger-and-fries joint plans wanted public input on where their newest location should be. So three weeks ago, they launched an online poll where customers could cast their vote: East or South?

More than 100,000 people voted the first day, crashing the burger joint's website. In total, more than 170,000 people from across the country cast their vote.

The new Dick's location will be completed at the end of next year. Possible locations include West Seattle, Auburn, Renton, Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila, Kent, Normandy Park, Des Moines and Federal Way.

Dick's has been an institution since it first opened on NE 45th Street in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood in 1954. It has grown to six locations over the years - all with long lines day and night.

Seattle rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot gave a shout out to Dick’s in his 1988 release “Posse on Broadway.” Fellow rapper Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featured the Capitol Hill Dick’s in their music video “White Walls.”

In a 2012 Esquire magazine online poll, Dick's beat out In-N-Out and Five Guys as America’s “Most Life-Changing Burger Joint.”

While other fast food joints have constantly changed their menus, Dick’s menu has remained basic: four styles of hamburgers; one size of fries; three classic flavors for shakes – chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry; soda; root beer floats; and ice cream.

