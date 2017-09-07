Dick's Drive-In announces new location in Kent

Photo: Dick's Drive-In (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Dick's Drive-In announced Thursday morning its new location would be in Kent.

The burger chain said it would add a seventh location last March, and after a public round of voting, the company settled on a location south of Seattle.

With roughly 170,000 votes, South Seattle residents overwhelmed Eastside voters for the right to a new location.

North side residents won the last round of voting in 2011 and saw the chain expand into Edmonds as a result. This was the first new Dick’s location since the chain opened its Lower Queen Anne spot in 1974.

The south side addition follows a spat of changes to the historically slow-adjusting chain, which in July began accepting debt and credit cards after 62 years of cash only service.

Dick's has been a Seattle institution since it first opened on Northeast 45th Street in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood in 1954.

But ts popularity is not limited to Washington. In a 2012 Esquire magazine online poll, Dick's beat out In-N-Out and Five Guys as America’s “Most Life-Changing Burger Joint.”

© 2017 KING-TV