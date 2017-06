Wesley Simmons, 23 (Photo credit: Lynnwood Police) (Photo: Perry, Rebecca)

Police are searching for a 23-year-old developmentally disabled man who was reported missing this week.

Wesley Simmons was last seen leaving his Lynnwood home around 11 a.m. on Monday. He does not have his medication with him.

If you see Simmons, please call Lynnwood police at (425) 670-5669.

