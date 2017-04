Seattle Police have roads in the 900 block of NW Leary Way in Ballard closed Friday morning after a woman was stabbed near a 7-Eleven.

A woman in her 30s was transported to Harborview Medical Center around 3 a.m. with life-threatening injuries. The woman died in the emergency room shortly after arriving at the hospital.

No information on a suspect has been released.

