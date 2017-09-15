A Des Moines police officer shot and killed a suspect following a high-speed pursuit early Friday morning.

The pursuit began near the Des Moines Marina shortly before 1 a.m. Police were dispatched to the area following a domestic call, according to Fife Police Chief Pete Fisher.

The suspect failed to stop for officers and sped from the scene on a motorcycle. He eventually crashed near Pacific Highway East and Tidehaven Road in Fife.

The Des Moines officer fired at least one shot at the suspect, said Chief Fisher. The man died at the scene.

Police recovered a handgun belonging to the suspect at the scene of the shooting.

The Des Moines officer is a 21-year veteran.

The area immediately surrounding the Jack in the Box and Tahoma Gas Station was closed while police conducted their investigation.

