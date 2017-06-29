KING
Deputy's vehicle rammed during traffic stop on I-405

Brian Price, KING 4:07 AM. PDT June 29, 2017

A King County Sheriff's Office vehicle was rammed during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. 

A KCSO metro vehicle was pulled over on the northbound I-405 off-ramp toward SR 167 when a driver collided into the driver's side of the vehicle. 

The force of the crash pushed the metro vehicle into a patrol vehicle parked directly in front. 

No officers at the scene were injured.

The driver is suspected of driving under the influence. 

