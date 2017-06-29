Deputy's vehicle rammed during traffic stop on I-405

A King County Sheriff's Office vehicle was rammed during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.
A KCSO metro vehicle was pulled over on the northbound I-405 off-ramp toward SR 167 when a driver collided into the driver's side of the vehicle.
The force of the crash pushed the metro vehicle into a patrol vehicle parked directly in front.
No officers at the scene were injured.
The driver is suspected of driving under the influence.
