Deputies: Two men possibly linked to Beaver Lake Park homicide

One man is in the hospital while another is still on the run, after an officer-involved shooting Friday night at an apartment in Des Moines.



The King County Sheriff's Office says it was a homicide investigation that led to the shooting.



King County Sheriff's deputies went to the apartment in Des Moines, following up on information they received that one of the men there could be connected to a homicide that took place earlier this week at the Beaver Creek Park near Sammamish.



The victim of that Sammamish homicide died when a suspected car prowler ran over him with a car. The victim is the son of a veteran Seattle police officer.



While deputies were at the apartment in Des Moines on Friday night, two men walked out of the apartment.



Investigators say the men spotted deputies and immediately pulled out handguns. Three deputies fired their weapons, striking one of the men. The other man ran away, according to Sergeant Cindi West with the King County Sheriff's Office.



The injured man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.



An extensive search for the second man involving multiple police agencies, K-9 officers, and Guardian 1 (Sheriff's Office helicopter) for the second man lasted for several hours near the 21600 block of 29th Ave S. in Des Moines. Authorities were unable to locate him.



Sheriff's investigators have not yet been able to determine if either of the men shot at deputies. All three veteran deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave which is standard practice in officer-involved shootings.



None of the deputies were injured.



