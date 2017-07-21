Deputies search for man who assaulted elderly woman

King County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KING)

King County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who strangled and sexually assaulted an elderly woman at an assisted living facility in SeaTac.



Deputies responded to the 21200 block of International Boulevard on Thursday afternoon where an 83-year-old woman had serious head injuries and signs of being sexually assaulted.



The victim told police she was sitting in her room alone watching TV when she heard the window open and a man taking the screen off and climbing through.



After the man strangled and sexually assaulted her, he made demands about what she could do next and left through the same window he entered through.



She waited several minutes before screaming for help out of fear. The staff at the assisted living facility responded and called 911.



Deputies and a K9 came to the scene, but the dog was unsuccessful tracking the suspect. The King County Major Crimes Unit and Special Assault detectives are investigating.



The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information to contact them. The suspect was described to police as a 5-foot-8 black man who was slender with a strong build. He was wearing a black and white shirt and black pants and black skull cap.



Tips can be anonymous and called in to 206-296-3311.

© 2017 KING-TV