Oak Harbor military dad surprises kids for Christmas

Samuel Jones III, a member of the "Zappers" of Electronic Attack Squadron, hid in a giant box wrapped like a present under a Christmas tree.

OAK HARBOR, Wash. - When the "Zappers" of Electronic Attack Squadron returned to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island on Dec. 30, loved ones gathered to greet them home.



Patrice Jones waited anxiously, surrounded by people carrying signs and balloons.



Her husband had been deployed for seven months on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. It was his first deployment in their eight-year long marriage.



As YN1 Samuel Jones III walked off the transport plane and onto the tarmac, his wife ran up to him and hugged him tight. There were kisses and tears, and a surprise in store.



The couple's two young daughters had no idea when dad was coming home.



Back at their Oak Harbor house, Jones III climbed into a large box wrapped like a present under the Christmas tree.



Patrice walked the girls into the living room and pointed out the large gift. Six-year-old Mia opened the top and out popped Dad!

A cell phone camera recorded the happy reunion.



The Zappers supported joint and coalition forces on the ground in Iraq and Syria for approximately seven months to support Operation Inherent Resolve.

