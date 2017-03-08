DOL admits some inaccurate MSRP figures used for car-tab taxes

car tabs (Photo: KING)

A review is now underway at the Department of Licensing, after it was revealed inaccurate MSRP figures were used to calculate car-tab taxes for potentially thousands of drivers.

The mistake means some taxpayers are being charged the wrong amount for their car-tab renewals.

"That's the part that I care about the post as a taxpayer. I want to pay an accurate value. I don't want to be overcharged," said Keith Brick, a taxpayer who lives within the Sound Transit District in King County.

It's no secret the controversy over increased taxes put in place after the passage of Sound Transit 3 has drivers looking at their car-tab fees more closely than ever before.

Brick was doing just that when he discovered a significant error, and contacted the Department of Licensing to report it.

"It turns out the MSRP they were using for my car was almost 50 percent higher than it should be," he said.

Brick owns a 2011 Mazda CX-7, and like many other drivers in King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties, he's been frustrated by the fact that Sound Transit and the Department of Licensing use the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, or MSRP to calculate car-tab taxes.

Even several state lawmakers have called it an unfair formula, because MSRP does not at all reflect a car's fair market value.

And if the Department of Licensing has the wrong MSRP figure on file for your vehicle, Brick says it's even more unfair.

Take for instance, his 2011 Mazda.

His research found the car's actual MSRP is $21,990, but the Department of Licensing has the MSRP listed at $34,135. That's a difference of more than $12,000.

When you plug that inaccurate MSRP into the formula the Department of Licensing uses to determine your car-tab fees, the result is a tax bill of $214. That's $76 more than the $138 Regional Transit Authority tax that Brick is supposed to be paying.

A spokesperson for the Department of Licensing confirms the error, and says Brick was indeed overcharged by $76.

The Department of Licensing believes it's not an isolated error.

"We have found cases where we can't explain why the number is different than perhaps it should be," said DOL spokesperson Brad Benfield.

Benfield says DOL is now conducting an internal review, to determine exactly how many taxpayers may have been over-taxed, or in some cases, under-taxed.

He says it's likely human error within the Department of Licensing that is to blame for the mistake.

"We are going back and taking a look, in cases where somebody made the wrong choice, to make sure we can go back and correct that," Benfield said. "But this is not a database error per se. It's not a problem our system is creating. This is just somebody may have made a wrong choice out of a menu of choices."

It's still unclear how widespread the issue may be, but Benfield says early analysis shows inaccurate MSRP figures attached to several thousand vehicles within King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties.

