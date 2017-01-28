Demonstrators gather at Sea-Tac to protest immigrant ban

SEATAC -- About 1,000 people gathered Saturday at Seattle-Tacoma Airport to protest President Trump's 120-day ban on refugees entering the country.

Protesters were chanting "Let them in! Let them in!" inside the airport.

An attorney for an immigrant rights nonprofit says that a Somali national was not allowed to enter the U.S. at Sea-Tac on Saturday.

Local officials are unclear how many people are being denied entry at Sea-Tac, but they estimate about 10 people.





