Democrat to challenge Reichart in congressional race

Rep. Dave Reichert, R-8th District. (Photo: KING)

Democrat Jason Rittereiser has entered into the 8th District Congressional Race, taking on Republican rival Rep. Dave Reichert.

“The 8th Congressional District is diverse and needs a representative in Congress who will always do what’s right by putting the people of our district first,” Rittereiser said. “Unfortunately, Congressman Reichert’s fourteen years are defined by extreme partisanship and a long record of working for special interests. We need someone who will work for us.”

Rittereiser, a former King County Deputy Prosecutor, was born and raised in Ellensburg but now resides in Issaquah. As deputy prosecutor, he focused on the Special Assault Unit and the Violent Crime Unit. He now works to protect the rights of Washington workers.

Jason Rittereiser. Photo: King County Bar Association (Photo: KING)

The 8th Congressional District stretches across King and Pierce Counties through the Cascade Mountains just east of Ellensburg, Wenatchee, and Chelan.

Rittereiser considers himself a "populist when taking on big corporations and powerful interests," but says he will also focus on debt and spending.

“I’m running for Congress for all of us who need a voice because once an Ellensburg Bulldog, always a Bulldog,” said Rittereiser. “I’m going to be a bulldog against the billionaires and big corporations who are enriching themselves with record profits while we are all paying more for housing, childcare, and education.”

Rittereiser's campaign believes the 8th District is poised for a change, pointing to 2012 approval rates for both President Obama and Senator Cantwell, as well as Hillary Clinton winning over the district during the 2016 election.

The democrat's team also points out that Congressman Reichert, who has served since 2005, has only passed three bills and has failed to hold a town hall meeting in the last six years.

“It’s no surprise that Reichert now hides from his constituents," he said. "I wouldn’t want to answer for his record of supporting big corporations and voting for laws that are bad for our community.”

Rittereiser's dad is a former Ellensburg Police Chief while his mom started the Children’s Museum.

The King County Bar Association awarded Rittereiser the Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year for 2017.

“I will be a bulldog every day until next November prosecuting the case against our failed incumbent,” Rittereiser said.

