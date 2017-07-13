Delta flight attack suspect to remain in federal custody

Court sketch of Joseph Hudek.

The man accused of attacking flight attendants and passengers on board a Delta flight to Beijing last week will remain in federal custody—at least for now.



23-year-old Joseph Hudek IV of Tampa is charged with interfering with flight crew members and attendants during a flight from Seattle to Beijing on July 6.

Hudek didn't dispute remaining in custody during a brief detention hearing on Thursday, U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman Emily Langlie said. His attorney wants to revisit the issue of detention in the future, but she said he'll remain at the federal detention center in SeaTac for now.

Hudek was traveling on a dependent ticket in first class on Delta Flight 129 when he tried to open the emergency exit door mid-flight and attacked two flight attendants and a passenger.



Court documents said crew members tried to restrain Hudek when he lunged for the exit door, rotating the door handle 90 degrees. He fought back, punching them and hitting two people over the head with wine bottles.

PHOTO: Destruction after Hudek attempted to open exit door and attacked flight attendant on #Delta flight 129 from SEA>Beijing last night pic.twitter.com/88plvjL1TE — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) July 7, 2017

A flight attendant hit Hudek with a wine bottle as well, and documents said he didn't seem phased, saying, "Do you know who I am?"



The plane was forced to turn around near Vancouver Island and return to Seattle, where passengers waited hours for another flight to take them to Beijing.

Documents said Hudek was served one beer before the flight took off, but didn't seem intoxicated and didn't drink anymore during the flight.



Hudek is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing July 21, unless a grand jury returns an indictment prior to that court appearance.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

